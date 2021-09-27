  • Mongolian-born yokozuna Hakuho performs a New Year's ring-entering rite at the annual celebration for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo in January 2016. Hakuho, winner of a record 45 grand sumo tournament titles, has decided to call it a career, a source said Monday. | REUTERS
Yokozuna Hakuho, winner of a record 45 grand sumo tournament titles, has decided to call it a career, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

The 36-year-old Mongolia-born wrestler had been considering retirement after failing to recover from an injury to his right knee that has kept him out of tournaments in recent years, according to the source.

