Yokozuna Hakuho, winner of a record 45 grand sumo tournament titles, has decided to call it a career, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.
The 36-year-old Mongolia-born wrestler had been considering retirement after failing to recover from an injury to his right knee that has kept him out of tournaments in recent years, according to the source.
