For most people, setting the world record once would be enough.

India’s Sumit Antil, however, is not most people.

Antil broke the world record with his first toss of the men’s F64 javelin throw, recorded an even longer throw on his second attempt and rewrote the mark for the third time with his fifth throw to win the gold medal during the Tokyo Paralympics at National Stadium on Monday night.

Once Antil was out of attempts, the world record stood at 68.55 meters, which gave him the gold medal by a wide margin.

“This is my first Paralympics and I was a little nervous because the competitors are great,” he said.

“I was hoping for a 70-meter-plus throw. Maybe I can do 75. It was not my best. I am very happy to break the world record.”

Antil also had heaves of 68.08, 66.95 and 66.71 to finish with the four longest tosses of the night. Australian Michal Burian earned silver with a throw of 65.61.

“In training I have thrown 71, 72, many times,” Antil said. “I don’t know what happened in my competition.

“One thing is for sure: in (the) future I will throw much better.”

Sumit Antil broke the world record three times during the F64 javelin throw competition on Monday. | REUTERS

Antil, 23, was a wrestler before losing his left leg (below the knee) in a motorbike accident in 2005.

“After that, life changes,” he said. “I went to the stadium just to meet people in 2015 and I saw para athletes.

“They said, ‘You have a good height and posture, maybe you can be in the next Paralympics.’ Who knew I would be the next champion?”

Germany’s Felix Streng won the men’s T64 100-meter race, an event that featured one of the most dramatic finishes in Paralympic history.

Streng won in 10.76 seconds, ahead of Costa Rican Sherman Isidro Guity Guity, who took silver in 10.78.

“It feels amazing,” Streng said. “I am so happy I could execute the race and win in such a strong, competitive field.”

The race for bronze ended up being too close to call, as Great Britain’s Jonnie Peacock and Germany’s Johannes Floors shared the medal with matching times of 10.79.

Unlike in the case of the Olympic high jump, where Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar agreed to share gold, Floors and Peacock were not given a choice.

“I didn’t think you could share medals in the sprints,” a smiling Peacock said afterward.

Floors and Peacock had to wait on the track for over three minutes before the decision was rendered.

“They showed the first two (medalists) and then nothing happened for two minutes,” Floors said.

“They first showed Jonnie and then me. They showed his time and then the exact same time, and we are sharing third place.

“At first I thought, ‘damn, I’m fourth’. Then I was full of cheer and joy. Winning a Paralympic medal is something I always wanted.”

Anton Prokhorov, from the Russian Paralympic Committee, won gold in the men’s T63 100 in a world record time of 12.04 seconds.

Another RPC athlete, Dmitrii Safronov won the men’s T35 100 in 11.39.

There was more gold for the RPC in the men’s T36 long jump, where a jump of 5.76 meters gave Evgenii Torsunov the crown.

Brazil’s Elizabeth Rodrigues Gomes was the last athlete to throw during the women’s F53 discus throw and snatched the gold medal away from Ukrainian Iana Lebiedieva.

Gomes’ best throw was a world record 17.62 meters, which knocked Lebiedieva, who had a throw of 15.48 down to silver.

The standing shot put gold went to Iran’s Mahdi Olad with a throw of 14.43 meters.