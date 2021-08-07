Mone Inami won Japan's first Olympic golf medal when she emerged victorious from a playoff for silver against New Zealand's Lydia Ko on Saturday, with both players finishing one shot behind gold medalist Nelly Korda of the United States.

Inami beat Ko in a playoff after both players shot 65 and were tied for second on 16-under after 72 holes at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama Prefecture, forcing a playoff to determine silver and bronze.

Korda shot a 69 for a 17-under total to finish one clear at the head of the field.

It was the second golf playoff at these games after the men's event ended with a seven-way showdown for bronze on Sunday.

On the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics, two-time major champion and Rio silver medalist Ko missed her par putt on the first playoff hole.

Mone Inami of Japan during her final round at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture | REUTERS

Inami hit both fairway and green in the playoff, played on the 18th, two-putting for par on the same hole she bogeyed when in a share of the tournament lead just minutes earlier.

Korda, who entered the day with a three-shot lead, helped the United States secure a gold medal sweep of golf following Xander Schauffele's triumph on Sunday.

Korda's sister Jessica was also in the 60-woman field. She finished tied for 15th at 9-under. Their brother Sebastian qualified for the U.S. Olympic tennis team but declined a spot, choosing to stay focused on tour events.

Aditi Ashok had a real shot at winning India's first medal in the sport as she was tied for third when rain and the threat of thunderstorms delayed play for about 30 minutes in the afternoon. She finished fourth at 15-under after shooting four rounds in the 60s, a stellar performance for a player ranked 200 in the world.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka was in a group of six players tied for ninth on 10-under, which included Yuka Saso, the first major winner from the Philippines.

Saso, whose father is Japanese, shot a 74 in her opening round but bounced back with a 68, 67 and a Saturday 65 to roar up the leaderboard in her Olympic debut.

Mone Inami, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko on the podium following the final round of the women’s golf tournament. | AFP-JIJI