Japan’s Yuki Hashioka came sixth in the men’s long jump on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics as Miltiadis Tentoglou brought Greece its first gold in the event.

Hashioka leaped 8.10 meters in his sixth and final attempt, while Tentoglou went 8.41, also with his last try, to match Juan Miguel Echevarria’s record, edging the Cuban on a superior second-best distance. Maykel Masso of Cuba was third with 8.21.

Hashioka’s sixth-place finish was the best by a Japanese jumper since Junichi Usui came seventh at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

“I’m frustrated. My condition wasn’t that bad but there were areas which weren’t quite clicking and I feel I could have done a bit better,” said the 22-year-old Hashioka. “I could go beyond 8 meters at the end so that was the one positive.

“(That it was the best Japanese finish in 37 years) shows you how long Japan has been behind the best in the event and it’s a good start also for Japanese athletics looking ahead to the Paris Games. I’ll base myself overseas next year in order to experience tough events and get stronger on the international stage.”

In other events, Nozomi Tanaka rewrote her own Japanese record in the women’s 1,500 heats, clocking 4 minutes, 2.33 seconds to advance to the semifinals, but Ran Urabe missed out in 4:07.90. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands topped her heat after overtaking everyone despite falling at the start of the final lap.

Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women’s 100 hurdles in 12.37, not quite matching her Olympic record 12.26 set Sunday in the semifinals, but doing enough for her first gold medal.

Kendra Harrison of the United States clocked 12.52 for the silver and Jamaican Megan Tapper took the bronze in 12.55.

There was a surprise in the women’s 200 heats as 100 bronze medalist Shericka Jackson failed to advance to the semifinals.

The Jamaican tried to take it easy in her heat, but eased off too much before the finish and eventually crossed the line in fourth in 23.26.