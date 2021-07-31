American star Katie Ledecky stormed to her third straight Olympic 800 meter freestyle title Saturday with a dominant swim to bank her fourth Tokyo medal.
Ledecky touched in 8:12.57 to outpace Australian archrival Ariarne Titmus, who clocked a personal best 8:13.83 to take silver ahead of Italy’s Simona Quadarella at 8:18.35.
