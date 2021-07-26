Shohei Ono beat Georgia's Lasha Shavdatuashvili in the men's 73-kilogram final, successfully defending his title on the third day of the judo competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Ono became the first judoka to win multiple Olympic titles in this event after also claiming the crown in Rio in 2016. He is the fourth Japanese male judoka to defend an Olympic title. Japan has won six Olympic gold medals in the men's 73 kg, the most by any nation in a single judo event.

Ono's gold was Japan's fourth in judo at the Tokyo Games.