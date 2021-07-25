The Abe family had a night to remember on Sunday at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan.
Judoka Uta Abe won gold in the women's under-52 kilogram weight class on Sunday at Nippon Budokan, earning Japan's third medal in judo in the first two days of competition.
Abe defeated France's Amandine Buchard in the final.
Bronze medals went to Odette Giuffrida of Italy and Chelsie Giles of Great Britain.
Japan won't be sitting on three judo medals for long, however, as Abe's older brother, Hifumi Abe, is set to battle Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili later this evening in the men's under-66 kg gold-medal bout.
