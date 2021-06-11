International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach will arrive in Japan for this summer’s Tokyo Games in July, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing body said Thursday, indicating he has given up on visiting the country in June.

Toshiro Muto told reporters John Coates, who heads the IOC Coordination Commission overseeing the games’ preparations, will arrive Tuesday along with other senior officials.

Bach’s planned trip to Japan in mid-May was postponed due to the situation of the pandemic in Tokyo and organizers of the Olympics and Paralympics had been considering rescheduling his visit for June.

The Japanese government issued a state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country in April following a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. The measure was extended to June 20.

The Tokyo Olympics are due to open July 23 following a one-year postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese government and the organizing body have been struggling to win more support for the Olympics. The IOC recently drew public anger for insisting the games will go on amid the global health crisis.

Last month, Coates said at a news conference the Olympics can be staged even during a state of emergency, while Bach called for “sacrifices” in order for the games to take place.

As part of the trip originally planned for May, Bach was also expected to attend a torch relay ceremony in Hiroshima and hold talks with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.