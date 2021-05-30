With their backs against the wall, the Utsunomiya Brex showed their determination by playing with more energy than they displayed on Saturday and posted a convincing 83-59 victory over the Chiba Jets Funabashi in Game 2 of the B. League Finals on Sunday.

The result at Yokohama Arena leaves the series tied at one apiece, setting the stage for a climactic Game 3 on Tuesday with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

“We played a game that disappointed our fans yesterday but I think we bounced back from it today,” Brex head coach Ryuzo Anzai said after the game, which was observed by 4,700 spectators. “We gave up too many rebounds and second-chance points yesterday. But our players did really well in those areas today.”

Forward/center Ryan Rossiter navigated his club to the win with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Three more Brex players joined him on the scoresheet with double-digit tallies.

In a complete turnaround from Saturday’s Game 1, Utsumomiya outplayed Chiba with greater effort on both ends of the floor. The Brex racked up 42 rebounds — 15 of which were offensive — against Chiba’s 32.

“We could not have taken two consecutive losses to end the series today,” Utsunomiya veteran guard Hironori Watanabe said. “I think we showed our pride as Eastern Conference champions.”

Spanish forward Sebastian Saiz led the Jets with 15 points and nine rebounds.