Teenage rider Reira Iwabuchi finished her FIS Snowboard World Cup season on a high Sunday, winning her first ever slopestyle event and leading a one-two finish for Japan in Silvaplana, Switzerland.

Nineteen-year-old Iwabuchi, who scored 91.00 points in her first run, was followed on the podium by 16-year-old Kokomo Murase, whose best effort was 88.75, with Australia’s Tess Coady in third.

It was Iwabuchi’s first win on the World Cup circuit this season and sixth overall in her career. Her five other wins were all in the big air competition.

After the final leg of the season in Silvaplana, Anna Gasser of Austria finished atop the women’s overall World Cup standings with 255 points, followed by Murase and American Chloe Kim. Iwabuchi was fourth.

Yuto Totsuka finished second in the men’s snowboard park and pipe World Cup standings, 60 points behind Norway’s Marcus Kleveland who claimed the title on 260 points. Kleveland took home the slopestyle gold medal with a score of 96.00.