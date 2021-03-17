LeBron James has added ownership stakes in the Boston Red Sox and a U.S. stock car team to his sports empire, which already includes a stake in Premier League champion Liverpool, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The superstar playmaker for the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and his business partner Maverick Carter have become partners in the Fenway Sports Group, according to the Boston Globe, USA Today, ESPN and other U.S. reports.

James, 36, already had a 2% stake in Liverpool, but now likely has a firmer share in the Premier League team as well as a stake in the Red Sox, a sports management firm, a regional sports cable network and Roush Fenway Racing of NASCAR.

Liverpool is also among the group’s holdings, having been taken over by Fenway in 2010.

James also owns an entertainment production company in Hollywood and has a movie debuting later this year, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”