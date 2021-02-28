Kengo Suzuki set a new Japan men’s record after winning the 76th Lake Biwa Mainichi Marathon in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 56 seconds on Sunday.

The 25-year-old took the sole lead around the 36-kilometer mark and had enough left in his tank to further up the pace toward the finishing line as he eclipsed the previous record of 2:05:29 set by Suguru Osako last March at the Tokyo Marathon.

“I hadn’t thought I’d get a time like this. I’m more surprised than anyone,” Suzuki said.

Suzuki, a native of Ehime Prefecture, finished seventh during the Tokyo Olympics domestic qualifying race in 2019, missing out on selection. His previous personal record was 2:10:21.

It was the last edition of the Lake Biwa Mainichi Marathon, held in Shiga Prefecture in western Japan, as it will be merged into the Osaka Marathon from next year.

“I’ve been having good training. I’m proud to have set a record in the last (edition of the) race,” Suzuki said.

Spectators were asked to refrain from cheering on the sidelines at the race as a coronavirus countermeasure.