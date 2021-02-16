The brute force of Naomi Osaka crushed the artistry of Hsieh Su-wei as the Japanese former champion charged into the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-2 win on Tuesday.

On a warm and muggy day at Rod Laver Arena, third-seed Osaka attacked Hsieh’s weak serve with gusto, and the Taiwanese giant-killer quickly wilted under the pressure of her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut.

Osaka scrambled superbly to chase down the improbable angles conjured by her opponent’s double-handed, double-sided game, and she raced through the final set, sealing the win on the third match point when an overwhelmed Hsieh pushed a defensive shot long.

Osaka, the 2019 champion, will meet the winner of Serena Williams and Simona Halep for a place in the final.