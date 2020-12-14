Japan has been drawn into Pool D for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, joining 2019 runner-up England and Argentina.

Qualifiers from Oceania and the Americas will round out the pool, which was drawn live on Monday at the Palais Brongniart, the former home of the historical Paris stock exchange.

Jamie Joseph's Brave Blossoms were one of 12 teams to qualify for the tournament based on their performance at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, which broke ground as the first edition of the tournament hosted in Asia.

The draw will see Japan face former head coach Eddie Jones, who coached Japan from 2012-15. He is best remembered by Brave Blossoms fans for engineering the team's stunning upset of South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, a result known worldwide as the "Miracle of Brighton."

Since taking over England he has won three Six Nations championships but fell short of the world title last November when his side fell to a dominant South Africa in the final at International Stadium Yokohama.

Host France was ensured of a marquee matchup after being drawn into Pool A with the All Blacks of New Zealand as well as Italy and qualifiers from the Americas and Africa.

The world champion Springboks will head Pool B along with Ireland and Scotland, two countries Japan defeated during the 2019 pool stage. Qualifiers from Asia/Pacific and Europe will round out that group.

Wales and Australia, another pair of pool opponents from 2019, were drawn into Group C with Fiji, a European qualifier and the final cross-regional qualifier.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will take place from Sept. 8-Oct. 21, 2023, in nine host cities.