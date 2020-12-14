The latest U.S. Women’s Open on the calendar will last one more day because of relentless rain that drenched Champions Golf Club and forced the USGA to suspend the final round until Monday.

Hinako Shibuno, who had a one-shot lead as she goes for her second major, never teed off.

The USGA moved up tee times as early as possible Sunday because of the forecast, and the final round was just over an hour old when thunderstorms in the area caused play to be stopped. It never resumed, with about three-quarters of an inch of rain falling before there was no point in trying to restart. The turf in the December climate doesn’t drain as quickly. Plus, heavy rain soaked the course Friday after the second round. There was standing water across Champions even during spells when the rain subsided.

The U.S. Women’s Open was postponed from early June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shibuno, who is the 2019 Women’s British Open champion and aiming to become the first Japanese player to win two overseas majors, will begin her final round at 8:25 a.m. on Monday. She is also bidding to become the third woman to win two majors the first time playing them. Pak Se-ri was the most recent in 1998 at the LPGA Championship and U.S. Women’s Open.

She was at 4-under 209, one shot ahead of Amy Olson, the 28-year-old from North Dakota who has not won in her seven years on the LPGA Tour. Only two other players, Moriya Jutanugarn and Ji Yeong Kim2, were under par. Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 player in the world, made birdie on her first hole before play was stopped. That pulled her within five shots of the lead.

Forty-two players from the 66 who made the cut had finished at least one hole. The most anyone played was six holes. They will pick up where they left off on Monday; the USGA decided against calling the final round a wash and starting over.

Shibuno said she had been “totally prepared” and was bracing to begin the final push of her title bid before the competition was stopped at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, 25 minutes before her scheduled start.

Waiting in the locker room for over three hours for an official decision on the postponement, Shibuno said she spent her time relaxing and talking to the other Japanese players in the tournament.

After struggling on a rain-soaked course on Saturday and with temperatures expected to drop in Houston, the 22-year-old said she is preparing for another tough test as she once again gears up for the final round.

“I don’t think today’s rain is going to dry out. The ball won’t fly as much because of the cold,” Shibuno said.

“I want to win the championship, but I just hope I can concentrate on the shots in front of me and play my kind of golf for 18 holes.”