The Japan Sumo Association said Monday it will host up to around 5,000 fans at the November Grand Sumo Tournament, about half of the full capacity at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The JSA decided to raise the 2,500-spectator limit that had been in effect at the two previous grand tournaments as part of measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Up to two people will be allowed to occupy a four-person box seat, where only one could sit previously, at the tournament beginning on Nov. 8 in the capital.

The move follows the easing of government restrictions on attendance at large events in September. Ryogoku Kokugikan has a capacity of about 11,000.

The November meet, usually held in Fukuoka, was moved to Tokyo to limit the need for wrestlers and staff to travel during the pandemic.