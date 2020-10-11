Yui Kamiji, winner of the French Open women's wheelchair singles title, missed out on her third Grand Slam doubles crown of 2020 when she and her British partner Jordanne Whiley lost in Saturday's final.

Kamiji and Whiley, who together won the Australian Open doubles title in January and the U.S. Open doubles in September, lost on a match tie break 7-6(7-2), 3-6, 10-8 to top-seeded Dutch pair Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot.

Kamiji and Whiley have previously won the Roland Garros women's doubles title together in 2014 and 2016. They have won 11 Grand Slam doubles titles together, including all four in 2016.

Kamiji won her fourth French Open wheelchair singles title on Friday, beating Momoko Ohtani in an all-Japanese women's final after she eased past Van Koot in the semifinals. Ohtani reached the final with a surprise win over defending champion De Groot.