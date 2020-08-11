Shohei Ohtani homer helps Angels rally to win over A's

Mike Trout hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early five-run deficit to snap Oakland’s nine-game winning streak with a 10-9 victory Monday night.

Trout’s solo drive off Yusmeiro Petit (1-1) in the eighth helped the Angels stop a three-game skid. It was the 20th multihomer game of Trout’s career, which tied Tim Salmon and Vladimir Guerrero for the franchise record.

Slumping newcomer Anthony Rendon also homered for the Angels.

Los Angeles trailed 9-4 in the fourth when Trout began the rally with a two-run drive into the Angels’ bullpen in left field. Shohei Ohtani had an RBI double in the inning to bring them to 9-7 and then tied it with a two-run homer to center in the sixth.

The Angels’ bullpen, which has struggled this season, allowed only two hits over the final five innings.

Noe Ramirez, Keynan Middleton, Felix Pena (1-0) and Ty Buttrey held Oakland scoreless. Buttrey earned his second save.

Matt Chapman homered twice and tied a career high with six RBIs for AL West-leading Oakland.

After the Angels got three runs in the first, Chapman put Oakland on the board as he lined Julio Teheran’s fastball over the wall in left-center leading off the second. Chapman gave Oakland a 5-3 lead an inning later with a two-run drive to center for the fifth multihomer game of his career.

Chapman’s bases-loaded triple in the fourth extended the Athletics’ lead to 8-4. But after Chapman scored when Mark Canha’s shallow fly to left popped out of Justin Upton’s glove, the A’s managed only two hits over the final five innings.

Rays 8, Red Sox 7

In Boston, Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning, Manuel Margot had four hits and Tampa Bay beat Boston.

Kiermaier’s opposite-field line drive off reliever Jeffrey Springs (0-1) rolled all the way to the wall in left-center field. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Margot scored after both singled to start the inning. Kiermaier had three RBIs.

Tampa Bay has won four of five after taking three of four against the New York Yankees at home prior to this season-high 10-game road trip.

Padres 2, Dodgers 1

In Los Angeles, Eric Hosmer singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the sixth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 in the series opener Monday night.

Joc Pederson bobbled the ball on Hosmer’s hit to left and couldn’t attempt a throw as Trent Grisham scored from second after Dustin May (1-1) walked him, giving the Padres a 2-1 lead.

Austin Hedges homered with two outs in the fifth to tie it at 1. It was Hedges’ third hit and first homer of the season and only the second home run given up by May.

Nationals 16, Mets 4

In New York, Asdrubal Cabrera went 4 for 4 with two homers, two doubles and five RBIs, tormenting his former team again as Washington routed New York.

Juan Soto and Trea Turner homered in the third inning for the Nationals, who scored just 11 runs in their previous five games.

Cabrera, who played in 374 games for the Mets from 2016-18, became the first player to go 4 for 4 with four extra-base hits against a former team since Johnny Cooney of the Brooklyn Dodgers did it versus the Boston Bees in 1937, according to STATS. Cabrera is batting.452 with three homers and 11 RBIs in eight games against New York since Washington signed him last August.

Phillies 13, Braves 8

Astros 6, Giants 4

Twins 4, Brewers 2

Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 8

Tigers 5, White Sox 1

Mariners 10, Rangers 2