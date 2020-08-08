Real Madrid's Takefusa Kubo moving to Villarreal on 1-year loan

Real Madrid has loaned out 19-year-old Japan international Takefusa Kubo to Spanish La Liga rival Villareal, a source with knowledge of the matter said Friday.

Both the clubs and the Japan midfielder have agreed to the terms and a formal announcement will be made after he passes his medical.

Kubo, an electrifying talent, joined Real Madrid in 2019 from J. League first-division side FC Tokyo, and was promptly loaned out to Spanish top-flight side Mallorca. He scored four goals and recorded four assists in 35 games for Mallorca, which was relegated to the second division.

Villareal, which finished fifth this past season, will be competing in Europe next season. At the end of July, the club hired former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery.