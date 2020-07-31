Hakuho withdraws from July Basho, leaving both yokozuna out

Mongolian-born yokozuna Hakuho withdrew from the July Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday with three days remaining in the relocated event, which is now missing both of its grand champions.

According to his stablemaster Miyagino, Hakuho aggravated a right knee injury when he suffered his second loss of the 15-day meet at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan to sekiwake Mitakeumi in a tsukiotoshi thrust down.

The other Mongolian-born yokozuna, Kakuryu, dropped out of the race on Day 2. It is the first time since the New Year Basho in January that the tournament will take place without both of the wrestlers at the top of the banzuke rankings.

Ozeki Asanoyama, in the second-highest rank, remains in the competition at 11-1 after Thursday's bouts.

The 35-year-old Hakuho entered the tournament eyeing a record-extending 45th Emperor's Cup. He won 10 straight bouts before losing the next two.

It is the 15th time in his career he will have missed all or part of a grand tournament, and the first time since he left the first meet of the year after just four days, having won one and lost three bouts.

His scheduled opponent for Friday, sekiwake Shodai, will be awarded a win by forfeit.