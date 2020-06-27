Takumi Minamino determined to help bring more titles to Liverpool

Liverpool's Premier League title victory has yet to sink in for Takumi Minamino, but the Japan international said Friday he wants to play a bigger role in helping the club win more silverware.

Liverpool clinched its first domestic league title in 30 years after second-place Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Thursday. Minamino joined Liverpool in January in a transfer from Austrian champion Salzburg.

He has played in five league and three F.A. Cup matches for the newly crowned English champions.

"I've only played for half a year with the club, so (the championship) hasn't really sunk in. But I want to contribute to the team in the future and taste victory again," the 25-year-old attacker said in a comment released by Liverpool.

While Minamino had limited playing time, he appeared in two matches after the league resumed on June 17 following a roughly three-month hiatus due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

He said he was able to "gain confidence and noticed areas for improvement" in the two games — a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace and a goalless draw at Everton.

There are seven matches remaining in the season.

"I want to achieve results in the games I play in and help my team win," Minamino said.

Liverpool has won 28, drawn two and lost once so far in the league this season. The club last won England's first division in the 1989-90 season, before the establishment of the Premier League in 1992.