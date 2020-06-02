Ryotaro Meshino departs relegated Hearts as loan spell ends

Midfielder Ryotaro Meshino will part ways with Hearts following their relegation from the top-flight Scottish Premier League, the club said Monday.

The 21-year-old Japanese Olympic team prospect joined Hearts on a season-long loan from Manchester City last August, soon after transfering to the English Premier League club from Gamba Osaka in the J. League first division.

An attacking midfielder who can also play as a secondary striker or winger, Meshino scored three goals in 19 league games for Hearts.

Their bid to avoid relegation to the second-division Scottish Championship was dealt a fatal blow by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the suspension and eventual abandonment of the season.

The Edinburgh club had been four points adrift at the bottom of the table with eight matches left when the decision was made last month to scrap the remaining fixtures and use average points per game to determine final placings.