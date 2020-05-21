IOC President Thomas Bach says Tokyo Games will have to be canceled if not held in 2021

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Wednesday he accepts the coronavirus-hit Tokyo Games will have to be canceled if they cannot be held in 2021.

"You cannot forever employ 3,000, or 5,000, people in an organizing committee," Bach said in an interview with BBC Sport.

"You cannot every year change the entire sports schedule worldwide of all the major federations. You cannot have the athletes being in uncertainty."

Bach said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had made it clear to him that there is no Plan B if the games are delayed beyond next summer.