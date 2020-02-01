Ski jumper Yukiya Sato soars to victory in Sapporo

Yukiya Sato won his second career individual ski jumping World Cup event on Saturday, when he landed a strong second jump at Okurayama Hill.

The 24-year-old Sato, who lives in Sapporo, was sixth after the first round of jumps, but landed a 138.5-meter second jump that earned him 127.3 points for a total of 244.3. Austria’s Stefan Kraft was runner-up with 234.1, while Poland’s Dawid Kubacki was third with 229.5.

Ryoyu Kobayashi took a huge lead into the second round of jumps after scoring 131 points on a 141.5-meter first jump. But last year’s overall World Cup champion scored just 77 on his second effort and finished 15th.

Sato’s previous win came on Dec. 7 in Nizhny Tagil, Russia.