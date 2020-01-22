Racket-kicking Naomi Osaka reaches third round in Melbourne

Reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka overcame a mid-match fit of pique on Wednesday to set up a potential third-round clash with 15-year-old prodigy Coco Gauff.

The third seed from Japan dealt better with the blustery Melbourne conditions to defeat China’s 42nd-ranked Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4.

Talented American Gauff, who stunned seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in her opener, plays Romania’s Sorana Cirstea later Wednesday in her second round match.

Osaka started the match in good form, claiming four straight games in the first set after allowing Zheng to level at 2-2. However, the following set proved a test for the two-time Grand Slam champion, who showed a flash of temper when Zheng broke early.

Osaka threw her racket to the floor, then gave it a kick for good measure.

The 22-year-old also threw down a ball and tossed the racket down again as she slumped to her chair, covering her head with her towel.

“I just wanted to fight, I’ve been in this position before on this court (a break down in the second set) and I was thinking that I really don’t want to play a third set this time,” Osaka said.

The former WTA No. 1 knows that as the title holder “people want to beat me more.

“I did not deal well with that after this tournament (last year), I tell you,” she admitted.

“I think I actually got that all out during (last year’s) U.S. Open. So coming here, I just think about it as a new tournament.

“The only thing that changed maybe is that people want to beat me more. I just think of it as a nice challenge for somebody to want to play their best against me. I really feel fortunate because that’s how I get better.”

The hard-hitting Osaka broke Zheng in her first service game, only for the Chinese competitor to strike back immediately.

But Zheng struggled with her serve in the Melbourne breeze and conjured up two double faults to go down 4-2.

Osaka wrapped up a dominant first set in 34 minutes with a stinging forehand.

After the blip of dropping her serve at the start of the second set, Osaka wrestled two breaks back, sealing victory when Zheng again double-faulted.