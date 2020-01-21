Rumors swirl around Mai Mihara's poor health

Mai Mihara, who has withdrawn from every event she was scheduled to compete in this season due to illness, was recently seen in a Coming of Age Day greeting posted on the Instagram page of her sponsor Sysmex last week.

Looking gaunt in a kimono, with the photo taken at a distance, the 20-year-old Mihara appeared to be a shell of the healthy skater I interviewed prior to last season.

With each competition she has pulled out of this season, the reason given has been a nebulous “poor health,” with the actual issue she was dealing with never being disclosed. Mihara was hospitalized for a time in September for an ailment. We’ve been unable to independently confirm the diagnosis.

Great mystery has surrounded Mihara’s health for months now, with her being unable to train, and with fans and media being left to assume that it might be related to her previous battle with juvenile arthritis.

Multiple Japanese skating sources have told Ice Time that is not the case, however, and that Mihara appears to be battling the eating disorder anorexia.

Whether this is true or not, anorexia is a disorder that if not controlled can be deadly.

The clinical definition of anorexia is “an emotional disorder characterized by an obsessive desire to lose weight by refusing to eat.”

The website medicinenet.com says in its description of anorexia, “over time, the weight loss becomes a sign of mastery and control. The drive to become thinner is thought to be secondary to concerns about control and fears relating to one’s body. The individual continues the endless cycle of restrictive eating, often to a point close to starvation.”

If true, Mihara, who finished fifth at the 2017 world championships, would not be the first Japanese skater to struggle with the illness, as former national titlist Akiko Suzuki missed the entire 2003-04 season with the same affliction.

How serious is Mihara’s case?

Her weight is apparently shockingly low.

“The word going around at nationals was that she would be allowed to start training again when she got back to 35 kg (77 pounds),” one source told Ice Time.

Meaning that she weighed less than 35 kg just last month.

The optimum weight for a healthy Japanese woman between the ages of 20-24 in 2016 was 50.78 kg (112 pounds), according to a report released by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology in February of 2018.

Allowing for the reality that elite skaters would be in better shape than the average person, the gap is still significant and frighteningly so.

Something that I have not been able to get out of my mind for the past several months is what Mihara, who won the Four Continents crown in 2017, told me during our interview in September of 2018 when I asked her what the toughest part of being a skater was.

“The diet is the hardest part,” the 156-cm Mihara sincerely replied, then added “and the rink is so cold.”

Anorexia has unfortunately been associated with figure skaters for decades. Russia’s Julia Lipnitskaia, a gold medalist in the team event at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, was forced into an early retirement at 19 due to the chronic nature of her anorexia.

Upon announcing her retirement in 2017, Lipnitskaia said, “Anorexia is a 21st century illness and it’s fairly common. Unfortunately, not everyone can cope with it.”

A study published in 2001 in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found “that 20.5 percent of competitive skaters reported having a history of an eating disorder and half of these reported still having an eating disorder. Furthermore, a majority of the skaters (62.5 percent) reported symptoms of anorexia.”

Considering that the study was done nearly 20 years ago, there is a likelihood that the numbers are even greater now, with the pressure to remain thin tied to the assumption it will allow skaters to execute multiple revolution jumps required to compete in the current day.

Speaking at a Foreign Sportswriters Association of Japan (FSAJ) meeting in Tokyo in May of 2012, Suzuki talked about how quickly anorexia had overtaken her.

“It took about one month after I began having the problem before realizing that something was wrong,” Suzuki recalled. “I had lost about 5 kg and realized, ‘This is not good.’ At that time it was uncontrollable and I was unable to eat properly. This is how it happened.”

Suzuki, who was coming off her bronze medal at the 2012 world championships when she spoke to the FSAJ, said she believed she could be an inspiration to those dealing with eating disorders.

“I believe that if people watch me training hard and working, they can be encouraged by what I am doing,” Suzuki stated. “I want people who have been suffering (from the disorder) to know that there is no need to give up on what they are doing. By encouraging people who are suffering, that motivates me to skate.”

Mihara, who is a popular figure in the sport with fans, media and fellow skaters, last competed at the Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, last March where she won the gold medal in the event for university students. In videos of her programs there she appears to be the picture of good health.

The Konan University student looks radiant as she glides along the ice in her free skate to “Gabriel’s Oboe” and lands six clean triple jumps on the way to victory.

It appears that sometime in the late spring Mihara began having problems, as she began pulling out of shows and summer events after that. Her last public appearance was at a Hanshin Tigers game during Golden Week, when she and her best friend and training partner Kaori Sakamoto threw out the first pitches.

In a letter posted alongside her photo on the Instagram page, Mihara thanks fans for their messages and support and writes, “I think we are moving forward little by little to resume practice on ice. Next season, I would like to devote my energies to the goal with gratitude so that I can skate vigorously for the last season. Thank you.”

While the note strikes an optimistic tone, the concern remains that more important than any skating event, Mihara’s health and future are at stake the longer her battle continues.

Those of us who have had the good fortune to cover Mai over the years know what a wonderful and genuine person she is. As sweet as could be and perhaps the nicest athlete I have ever dealt with in any sport.

She is in the toughest fight of her life now and needs everybody behind her.

When you have a moment, please say a prayer for Mai Mihara.