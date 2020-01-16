Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, seen speaking at a news conference in October 2019, is returning to the team for a 17th season in 2020. | AP

More Sports / Football

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald returning for 17th season

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will return for a 17th season in the NFL after agreeing terms on a one-year extension, the franchise confirmed Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Fitzgerald, who is second on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards and receptions list behind Jerry Rice, will be paid $11 million for the 2020 campaign.

“This season was among the most fun of my career,” Fitzgerald wrote on Twitter.

“The future is so bright for this team and I relish the opportunity to build with this talented young nucleus. Arizona is where I started and where I will finish. 2020! Let’s get to work!”

Fitzgerald is one of the most respected players in the NFL, earning 11 Pro-Bowl selections as well as the league’s prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2016.

He has spent the entirety of his career at the Cardinals after being chosen with the third pick of the draft in 2004.

He scored two touchdowns in Arizona’s unsuccessful Super Bowl appearance in 2009, where the Cardinals were beaten 27-23 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury had expressed hope that Fitzgerald would continue at the end of a season which saw him finish with 804 receiving yards from 75 catches.

“I think he’s playing as good as anybody, honestly,” Kingsbury said. “You watch what he does week in and week out, the little things, the blocking and the toughness that he brings to the offensive side of the football.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, seen in a November 2012 file photo, was named as one of 10 senior candidates to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Paul Tagliabue, George Young among 10 senior candidates headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his fifth attempt. Tagliabue and former New York Giants general manager George Young made it to the hall i...
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sidelines during his team's game against the Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday in Baltimore.
Titans' gamble hiring Mike Vrabel close to paying off
Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro listened to how coach Mike Vrabel praised his performance in Tennessee's wild-card win with the hint of a smile. "I know how Vrabel is," Vaccaro said. "He's tough. He...
Image Not Available
England's Ben Stokes wins ICC's player of the year award
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been voted as ICC player of the year and won the Sir Garfield Trophy for his superb 12 months in both test matches and one-day internationals. Stokes was instr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, seen speaking at a news conference in October 2019, is returning to the team for a 17th season in 2020. | AP

,