Washington's Jakub Vrana (left) is tripped by Philadelphia's Philippe Myers in the third period on Wednesday night. | AP

Flyers skate past Capitals

Reuters

PHILADELPHIA – Travis Konecny, Robert Hagg and Kevin Hayes each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday night.

After a rough 1-4-1 road trip, the Flyers returned home, where they’re now 14-2-4. Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart allowed two goals on his first eight shots but wound up with 26 saves.

Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana each scored first-period goals for Washington, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots.

The Caps began the night with a league-best 65 points. Despite the loss, Washington is still an impressive 17-6-1 on the road.

Jets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (SO)

In Toronto, Blake Wheeler scored the decisive goal of a shootout and Winnipeg defeated the Maple Leafs.

Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton scored in regulation for the Jets, who have won two games in a row.

Stars 2, Kings 1

In Los Angeles, Jamie Benn and Blake Comeau scored 37 seconds apart in the second period, and Dallas held on for a win over the Kings.

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin made 30 saves in the victory.

