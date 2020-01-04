India's Irfan Pathan announces retirement from cricket

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Saturday, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious career that included a World Twenty20 triumph.

The 35-year-old left-arm seamer played 29 tests, 120 one dayers and 24 T20Is for India, picking a total of 301 international wickets.

“I have been fortunate to share the dressing room with greats of the game like (Sourav) Ganguly, (Rahul) Dravid and (VVS) Laxman. I am calling time on my career,” Pathan announced on broadcaster Star Sports.

“I would like to thank my family for providing much-needed support. I would like to thank my fans. They have always hoped for my comeback. Their support has kept me going.”

Pathan’s biggest contribution to Indian cricket came in the game’s shortest format as he was named man of the match in the World T20 final against Pakistan in 2007. He took three crucial wickets as India lifted the trophy in Johannesburg.

He is one of three Indian bowlers to have claimed a test hat trick and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match.

Pathan last played for India during the World T20 in 2012, but featured regularly on the domestic circuit.

“I will keep contributing to Indian cricket, but it is always better if someone else takes my place in domestic cricket,” Pathan said.