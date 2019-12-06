Rui Hachimura sparks Wizards in home victory over 76ers

Well, at least give Ben Simmons and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers credit for honesty.

They didn’t try to hide from the fact that they were sloppy with the ball — to the tune of 21 turnovers, a combined 15 from Simmons and Joel Embiid — or that their defense was half-hearted — they let one opponent make his first half-dozen 3-point attempts — or that their overall showing was, to use Tobias Harris’ word, “Terrible.”

As well as the Sixers have been playing at home lately, they just can’t consistently get their act together on the road, and the latest disappointment for a team that has serious aspirations for the postseason was a 119-113 loss at the struggling Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

“I just think,” Simmons said, “we came in too relaxed.”

The Sixers dropped to 5-7 away from Philadelphia — where they are 10-0 this season — despite 33 points from Harris, 26 points and a season-best 21 rebounds from Embiid, and 17 points and 10 assists from Simmons.

“I didn’t think we responded well at all. I thought that it took us about 36 minutes, 38 minutes, to come with an energy that we have been playing with,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said.

Facing one of the most lax defenses in the NBA, Embiid had eight turnovers and Simmons seven. The Wizards ended up converting all of the turnovers into 30 points, quite a gift for a team that lost five of six games entering the night.

“There was just a lot of bad turnovers all around,” Harris said. “It’s something that’s been hurting us all year. We’ve known that.”

Rookie Rui Hachimura scored 27 for Washington, Bradley Beal had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Davis Bertans scored 19 of his season-high 25 points in the second quarter.

In the first half, Bertans shot 8 for 8 overall, 6 for 6 on 3s, and totaled 22 points.

“He’s the best shooter that I’ve ever seen,” Hachimura said of Bertans.

The 76ers have lost 10 games in a row at Washington; their last victory in the nation’s capital came on Nov. 1, 2013.

Rockets 119, Raptors 109

In Toronto, Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, James Harden shook off a slow start to score 23 points and Houston beat the Raptors.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points, Fred Van-Vleet had 20 and Kyle Lowry 19 as Toronto lost back-to-back regular-season home games for the first time since falling to Oklahoma City and Charlotte on March 22 and 24.

Suns 139, Pelicans 132 (OT)

In New Orleans, Devin Booker broke out of a perimeter-shooting slump, scoring 21 of his season-high 44 points in the third quarter, and Ricky Rubio powered Phoenix with four points and a critical assist in overtime in a victory over the Pelicans.

JJ Redick led New Orleans with 26 points in the loss.

Nuggets 129, Knicks 92

In New York, Will Barton scored 17 points to help Denver beat the Knicks.

Mitchell Robinson had 17 points for New York. The Knicks have lost eight straight.