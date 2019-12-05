Washington's Brendan Leipsic moves the puck as Los Angeles' Austin Wagner pursues in the third period on Wednesday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Capitals beat Kings for fifth straight victory

LOS ANGELES – “Johnny for Norris” is all the Washington Capitals can say inside their dressing room about the outstanding play of defenseman John Carlson.

If Carlson can keep up the pace of his prolific point production, everyone will know that phrase by season’s end.

Carlson scored twice as the Capitals beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Wednesday night.

“There’s nothing else to truly talk about,” Washington forward T.J. Oshie said. “No, he’s definitely one of our leaders and carries a lot of weight in the back end playing in all situations, playing big minutes.”

With 11 goals and 31 assists through 30 games, Carlson suddenly finds himself alongside an elite group of defensemen in NHL history with his early output.

Carlson got his 100th career goal by breaking out of his own zone before placing a shot over Jonathan Quick’s right shoulder from the right point to put the Capitals up 1-0 at 4:36 of the first. He is the fifth Washington defenseman and the 13th American-born defenseman to reach the century mark.

Carlson made it 2-0 with 6½ minutes left in the opening period, getting Quick to commit too early and scoring around the prone goalie.

In other games

Avalanche 3, Maple Leafs 1

Penguins 3, Blues 0

Senators 5, Oilers 2

