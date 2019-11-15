Baseball / Japanese Baseball

BayStars post Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to majors

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA – The Yokohama BayStars have posted Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Japan’s 2017 World Baseball Classic cleanup hitter, to the majors, the team announced on Friday.

After all 30 major league teams have been notified of the posting, Tsutsugo will have 30 days to negotiate a contract with any club willing to pay the BayStars a transfer fee equal to a percentage of his contract value.

The left-handed-hitting Tsutsugo announced his intent to move to the majors last month after 10 seasons with Yokohama. He will become the first BayStars player to successfully post should he complete the move to the big leagues.

While the BayStars have until Dec. 5 to file, team executive Kazuaki Mihara said they opted to make Tsutsugo available through the transfer system early so he can concentrate on preparing for next season.

“In discussion with his agent, we agreed the best timing would be to set the baseball winter meetings (from Dec. 8-12 in San Diego) as a target,” Mihara said.

He said he has heard that several teams likely have an interest in negotiating with the hard-hitting left fielder.

Tsutsugo would not be eligible for international free agency until the 2021 season, making the posting system the only way for him to move this winter.

This past season, Tsutsugo hit .272 with 126 hits, including 29 homers, and 79 RBIs in 557 plate appearances.

He has a .285 career batting average with 613 RBIs in 968 games. He’s drawn 80-plus walks in each of his last four seasons and has a career on-base percentage of .382.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Japan catcher Takuya Kai tags out South Korea's Lee Jung-hoo in the fifth inning of a Premier12 Super Round game on Saturday at Tokyo Dome.
Samurai Japan holds off South Korea in last game of Premier12 Super Round
Samurai Japan did just enough against rival South Korea during what amounted to an entertaining dress rehearsal for the Premier12 final. Now the Japanese will head into the gold-medal gam...
South Korea players celebrate during the team's fifth-inning rally against Mexico in a Premier12 Super Round game on Friday night at Tokyo Dome. South Korea defeated Mexico 7-3.
South Korea rallies past Mexico, secures 2020 Olympic berth
South Korea didn't just book a spot in the Premier12 final with its win over Mexico on Friday night. The South Koreans also booked a return trip to Japan for next year's Tokyo Olympics.
Manabu Mima
Eagles pitcher Manabu Mima on verge of joining Marines as free agent: source
Free agent right-hander Manabu Mima, who led the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in innings pitched this year, is poised to join the Chiba Lotte Marines, a source said on Friday. Mima went ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo | KYODO

,