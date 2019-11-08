Olympics

Athens marathon winner Mizuki Noguchi poised to be Japan's first torchbearer

Kyodo

Athens Olympics women’s marathon champion Mizuki Noguchi will likely be named to carry next year’s Tokyo Olympic flame in March as it begins its journey in Greece, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The flame is scheduled to be lit in Greece on March 12, and the idea now is for the 41-year-old 2004 Olympic champion to accept it from a Greek runner, making her the first Japanese to carry the torch.

In addition to her Olympic triumph, Noguchi holds Japan’s national record for a women’s marathon of 2 hours, 19 minutes, 12 seconds set at the 2005 Berlin Marathon. She retired from competition in 2016 after failing to qualify for Japan’s team to the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The Japan segment of the torch relay will begin on March 26 at J-Village in Fukushima Prefecture.

The national soccer training center was used as an operational base for emergency workers dealing with the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011. It has become a symbol of reconstruction since fully reopening last April.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Tokyo Games organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori (left) and Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki shake hands in Sapporo after holding talks on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics' marathon and race-walking events.
Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori expects big changes to marathon schedule
Tokyo Games organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori said Thursday he expects to see big changes to the men's marathon schedule following the International Olympic Committee's decision to move th...
Toshihiko Seko, a former Olympic marathon runner who currently serves as the JAAF's marathon project leader, speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday.
JAAF officials regret IOC's decision to move marathon, race walk events to Sapporo
"Athlete first" is a magical phrase. When you use it, people will be convinced. Well, maybe it doesn't always work, like for some of the Japan Association of Athletics Federations execut...
Pete Reed (center) and Britain's men's eight rowers are seen in a May 2016 file photo.
Retired rower Pete Reed, a three-time Olympic champion, becomes partially paralyzed after stroke
Three-time Olympic rowing champion Pete Reed revealed on Wednesday that he's become partially paralyzed from a stroke. Reed won a gold medal for Britain at each of the last three Summer ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mizuki Noguchi won women's marathon gold at the Athens Olympics in 2:26:20. | KYODO

, , ,