Soccer

Keisuke Honda joins Dutch club Vitesse

Kyodo

LONDON – Former Japan international Keisuke Honda has joined Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch first division on a contract running until the end of the season, the club said Wednesday.

Honda, who parted ways with Australian side Melbourne Victory at the end of last season, had been training with Vitesse since the end of October.

He said in a statement that he hopes fans in the Netherlands remember him from the time he played with VVV-Venlo, which he joined in 2008 from the J. League’s Nagoya Grampus.

According to Vitesse, Honda is awaiting clearance on a work permit, and is expected to join the side after the international break.

The 33-year-old, who played at three World Cups, has said he aims for selection as an over-age player for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. He has also led the Cambodian national team as general manager since last year.

Honda announced his retirement from the national team following the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He scored 37 goals in 98 appearances for the senior national team.

He also had stints with Mexican side Pachuca and AC Milan in Italy.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Samurai Blue head coach Hajime Moriyasu (right) discusses his selections for the team's upcoming matches against Kyrgyzstan and Venezuela.
Samurai Blue names squad for World Cup qualifier
Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu named an experienced 23-man squad Wednesday for a "very tough battle" against Kyrgyzstan in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The...
Takefusa Kubo models the new Japan national team uniform for Adidas.
JFA unveils 'Clear Sky Japan' uniform for 2020 Olympics
The Japan Football Association unveiled a new national team uniform on Wednesday, breaking from tradition with a patterned shirt incorporating five shades of blue representing different hues of the...
Image Not Available
FIFA says Iraq not safe for World Cup qualifiers
FIFA says Iraq is not safe enough to host World Cup qualifying games against Iran and Bahrain. FIFA says it asked the Iraq soccer federation "to nominate a neutral venue" for the matches...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Keisuke Honda | KYODO

,