WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata (left) and challenger Steven Butler pose for a photo during a news conference on Thursday in Tokyo. | KYODO

More Sports / Boxing

Middleweight Ryota Murata to make title defense on Dec. 23

Murata, the 2012 London Olympic middleweight gold medalist, reclaimed the championship on July 12, in a technical knockout of American Rob Brant, who had dethroned Murata last October by unanimous decision.

The 33-year-old Murata will face ninth-ranked contender Steven Butler of Canada at Yokohama Arena. The 24-year-old Butler will be taking his first shot at a world title.

“I want to take the first step toward realizing this dream I have,” Murata told a news conference. “I want to concentrate on this fight and defeat my opponent without fail.”

The bout will be part of a world title fight tripleheader. Kenshiro Teraji, who fights under the name Ken Shiro, will put his perfect record and his WBC light flyweight title on the line against IBF light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado of Nicaragua.

The 27-year-old Teraji is 16-0 as a pro with nine knockouts and will be making his seventh title defense. Alvarado, 30, is 35-2 (30 KOs).

On the same card, Akira Yaegashi is gunning for the IBF flyweight title. A former light flyweight world champion, the 36-year-old Yaegashi will take on 37-year-old Moruti Mthalane of South Africa. Yaegashi, the 14th-ranked contender, has a career record of 28-6 (16 KOs). Mthalane is 38-2 (25 KOs).

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Olympic medalist Taku Hiraoka admits causing car accident
A Japanese Olympic medalist has admitted causing a collision that injured several people last month in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, investigative sources said Wednesday. He is suspect...
Yuki Kawauchi crosses the finish line in the men's marathon at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha on Oct. 6.
IOC planning to move Tokyo Olympic marathon north to Sapporo in bid to avoid heat
The International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday that it plans to move the marathon and race walking events for the 2020 Games from Tokyo to Sapporo, where temperatures are on average 5 to 6...
Kyoto University offensive tackle Tomoya Machino (rear) blocks a Ritsumeikan University defender during a game last season.
Machino pursues historic path to reach NFL
Tomoya Machino is not the first Japanese player to set the lofty goal of becoming an NFL player. There have been others in the past who had been labeled as "the player closest to the NFL," and t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata (left) and challenger Steven Butler pose for a photo during a news conference on Thursday in Tokyo. | KYODO

,