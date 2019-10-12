Conor Dwyer, seen posing with his men's 200-meter freestyle bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, retired on Friday. Dwyer was suspended 20 months for doping after an arbitration panel found he had testosterone pellets inserted in his body. | AFP-JIJI

Conor Dwyer retires after being suspended for doping

NEW YORK – Olympic gold medalist swimmer Conor Dwyer of the United States announced his retirement Friday, shortly after receiving a 20-month doping ban for having testosterone pellets inserted into his hip.

The 30-year-old Dwyer, who won relay gold medals in 2012 and 2016 and an individual bronze in 2016, tested positive three times between Nov. 15 and Dec. 20 last year.

His ban was made effective on Dec. 21, meaning he wouldn’t have been eligible to compete in next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Conor Dwyer, seen posing with his men's 200-meter freestyle bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, retired on Friday. Dwyer was suspended 20 months for doping after an arbitration panel found he had testosterone pellets inserted in his body. | AFP-JIJI

