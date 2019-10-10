Rugby World Cup to cancel England-France match as powerful Typhoon Hagibis looms: report

For the first time in Rugby World Cup history a game will reportedly be cancelled — with England’s clash against France in Yokohama on Saturday being abandoned due to a powerful typhoon, the BBC and other media reported Thursday.

Rugby World Cup organizers were due to hold a news briefing later Thursday regarding the anticipated impact of Typhoon Hagibis, which could hit Japan on Saturday.

The Japanese weather agency has warned that Typhoon Hagibis is expected to make landfall on Japan’s main island over the weekend, when the final pool-stage games are scheduled to be played and quarterfinal pairings determined.

The U.S. military’s forecasting agency has put the storm on par with a Category 5 hurricane, and Japan’s Meteorological Agency on Wednesday afternoon described the storm as “violent” — its highest classification.

Alan Gilpin, tournament director at World Rugby and Akira Shimazu, CEO of Japan Rugby 2019 Organizing Committee, will meet the press at noon Thursday in Tokyo regarding this issue.

Games can be moved to a different venue if it looks like a typhoon will prevent them from being played.

However, if a match during the pool phase has to be cancelled, it counts as a 0-0 draw.

Hosts Japan are one of three teams competing for two quarterfinal spots from Pool A. Ireland, currently second in the pool, can qualify with a win over Samoa on Saturday. Japan, currently leading the pool, play third-place Scotland on Sunday in Yokohama, a game that could also be affected by the typhoon.

Japan are seeking to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, and a win over Scotland would see Japan finish top of the pool.