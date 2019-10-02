Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi was 6-11 with a 5.46 ERA in his first season in the majors. | AP

Baseball / MLB

Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi looks to turn up heat in 2020

Kyodo

SEATTLE – With his first major league season barely in the books, lefty Yusei Kikuchi is already mapping out plans for his 2020 season with the Seattle Mariners.

“I’m going back to the fastball,” Kikuchi said recently.

Kikuchi went 6-11 this year with a 5.46 ERA after signing with the Mariners over the winter. The 28-year-old believes his best results came when he was able to establish his fastball.

There may be some truth in this, since the lefty’s career year came in 2017, when he had the most effective fastball of any pitcher who qualified for an ERA title in Japan according to data analysis website Delta Graphs.

In the belief that his slider would become his big pitch in the major leagues, Kikuchi focused more on that pitch starting in 2018, his last with NPB’s Saitama Seibu Lions.

“If I’m able to pitch up to my abilities, I am absolutely going to get results,” said Kikuchi, who is now doing some recovery work at the Mariners’ spring training facility in Arizona.

“I feel that the biggest thing for me was being allowed to stay in the starting rotation all season, and now it is completely on me to make that investment in me pay off.”

After a brief return to Japan, Kikuchi expects to get back into rigorous offseason training starting in November. Because, the lefty believes his real strength is his ability to train hard.

“I’m not a hamster, but if you put me on a treadmill and told me to go, I’d run for all I was worth,” he said. “Doing the same thing over and over and keeping it up is what I’m good at. It’s fun.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The Nationals’ Juan Soto hits a bases-loaded single against the Brewers in the eighth on Tuesday in Washington. Three runs scored on the play and Washington won the NL wild-card game.
Juan Soto lifts Nats to comeback wild-card win over Brewers
After all the heartache and close calls, all the early exits, maybe it makes sense that a 20-year-old kid who never had been to the postseason, Juan Soto, would help the Washington Nationals fin...
Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama (left) meets with team owner Yoshihide Hata on Wednesday in Tokyo.
Manager Hideki Kuriyama to remain with Fighters
The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters agreed to a one-year contract with manager Hideki Kuriyama after the Pacific League club finished the 2019 season with a disappointing fifth-place finish.
Japan manager Atsunori Inaba on Tuesday stands next to promotional posters for upcoming warmup games against Canada in Okinawa before the Premier12 tournament.
Japan national team announces 28-man roster team for Premier12
Yomiuri Giants captain Hayato Sakamoto was among the 28 players named Tuesday to the Japan national team for the upcoming Premier12, an international baseball event that doubles as a qualifier f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi was 6-11 with a 5.46 ERA in his first season in the majors. | AP

,