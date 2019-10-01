Uruguay's Facundo Gattas leaves the pitch after receiving a red card from referee Wayne Barnes during Sunday's match against Georgia at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium. | REUTERS

Uruguay's Facundo Gattas becomes World Cup's fifth high-tackle suspension

AFP-JIJI

Uruguay hooker Facundo Gattas on Tuesday became the fifth player at Rugby World Cup to be suspended for a dangerous tackle, following his red card in the 33-7 defeat to Georgia.

Gattas received a three-match ban from a disciplinary panel after failing to overturn his dismissal for a shoulder charge to the head of Georgia’s Shalva Sutiashvili in the Pool D match.

“The panel did not find that the referee’s decision was wrong and the red card was therefore upheld,” a statement said.

Gattas will miss Uruguay’s two remaining pool games against Australia and Wales, and either the quarterfinal — if Uruguay qualifies — or his next club match. He will be free to play again on Oct. 21.

World Rugby is cracking down on high tackles, which have been linked to concussions, although policing them has been controversial in Japan despite new guidelines for referees and teams.

Australia’s Reece Hodge received a three-match ban for a tackle that didn’t trigger any action on the field before the disciplinary panel gave three-game suspensions to Samoa’s Rey Lee-Lo and Motu Matu’u, who had both been yellow-carded.

American flanker John Quill was banned for three games for a high shot that earned a red card, but England’s Piers Francis avoided a suspension for his challenge on United States fullback Will Hooley.

