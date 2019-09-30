The Alvark Tokyo celebrate their victory over Al Riyadi in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup final on Sunday in Bangkok. | ALVARK TOKYO

Basketball / B. League

Milan Macvan, Alex Kirk lead Alvark Tokyo to FIBA Asia Champions Cup title

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

Entering the 2019-20 season, the Alvark Tokyo recalibrated their roster in order to set off on an ambitious quest for a third consecutive B. League title.

The Alvark took a positive step in pursuit of their goals on Sunday in Bangkok, winning the FIBA Asia Champions Cup title for the first time.

Newcomer Milan Macvan paced Tokyo with 20 points and provided eight rebounds and six assists, while tournament MVP Alex Kirk, a University of New Mexico product, poured in 18 points with 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Genki Kojima scored 13 points and handed out

five assists, Seiya Ando and another newcomer, Yutaro Suda, had 11 points apiece, with Ando dishing out seven assists without a turnover.

Takeki Shonaka finished with 10 points. Ekene Ibekwe, a University of Maryland alum, led Al Riyadi with 31 points.

The Alvark, who went 4-1 in the eight-nation tournament, led 22-12 after the first quarter, with the 211-cm Kirk sparking the club with 13 points, including three slam dunks, in the opening stanza. They then increased their advantage to 47-26 by halftime.

Impressive 3-point shooting helped Tokyo’s offense click from start to finish. The Alvark converted 12 of 21 3-point shots. Macvan and Kojima both made 3 of 4 long-range attempts. Suda sank 3 of 3 and Shonaka buried 2 of 2.

What’s more, the Alvark recorded 31 assists while turning the ball over just six times.

Kirk and Tanaka, the 2018 tourney MVP, were named to the All-Star Five.

Kirk averaged 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds and shot 52.9 percent the floor in the tournament. Macvan, who hails from Serbia, contributed 16.0 points and 8.6 boards. Kojima averaged 11.6 points and Tanaka, who competed for Japan at the recent FIBA World Cup in China, posted averages of 9.2 points and 4.2 assists.

A year ago, Tokyo lost 68-64 to Iran’s Petrochimi in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup final.

Now, Alvark coach Luka Pavicevic’s squad enters the new season in an upbeat mood after fulfilling its objective in Thailand.

“First of all, I want to say congratulations to the players,” Pavicevic told reporters on Sunday. “I think we have achieved a really great feat as an Asian club champion. We faced this tournament with a strong sense of winning. We grew up as a team every match and were

able to play a semifinal, a final and very strong basketball. “I feel that this Asian championship is very big for the fans and the clubs who support them. Last year, we lost in the final and felt

frustrated. To challenge again, we had to win in Japan first. I am very happy to be back here and finally become a champion.”

The Alvark play host to the Niigata Albirex BB on Saturday in the teams’ season opener at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi. Tipoff is set for 3:05 p.m. The teams meet again at the same time a day later.

Notes

In addition to Japan, Lebanon and host Thailand, Bahrain, China, Iran, South Korea and Taiwan were also represented in this year’s tournament.

After the game, Shonaka reflected on the team’s mindset as it approached this marquee competition.

“I think Alvark Tokyo is a club that wants to make it all its own when it comes to a game that requires a title,” Shonaka told reporters, “and I think it is a club that always seeks to win. As (our) slogan is ‘exceed,’ I want to cherish each one so that I can feel the growth rather than my own limits in preparation for the next battle.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Levanga Hokkaido veteran Takehiko Orimo, who has played in Japan's top basketball league since 1993, will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 B. League season.
Levanga's 49-year-old veteran Takehiko Orimo to call it a career
Takehiko Orimo, who at 49 years of age is the oldest basketball player in the B. League, will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 season, his club Levanga Hokkaido said Monday. Orimo, who...
Image Not Available
Magic Johnson's 1992 Barcelona Olympic jersey up for bid
Magic Johnson's game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is up for bid in an auction that ends this weekend. Johnson was part of the Dream Team that won gold for the U.S. in the...
Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard speaks at a news conference in Washington on Thursday.
Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard eyes 'development,' not win total
For years, the Washington Wizards would head into a season with proclamations from players or management or ownership — if not all three — about how many wins they were hoping for or...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Alvark Tokyo celebrate their victory over Al Riyadi in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup final on Sunday in Bangkok. | ALVARK TOKYO Alvark guard Seiya Ando puts up a floater in Sunday's game. | ALVARK TOKYO Alvark center Alex Kirk poses for a photo after collecting the tournament MVP award | ALVARK TOKYO

, , ,