Takuma Sato extends contract with Rahal as Colton Herta joins Andretti

Takuma Sato will return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing next season and Colton Herta was pulled inside the Andretti Autosport camp as IndyCar drivers are securing their 2020 plans.

Rahal said Saturday it had picked up the option for next year on Sato, a former Indianapolis 500 winner who has won twice this season for RLL.

“We have been very pleased with the results and level of competition Takuma has shown this season,” team owner Bobby Rahal said. “His two wins and two poles don’t fully indicate how competitive he has been overall this season and the fact that he was a contender at many other races. He is an integral part of our team. This decision allows us to keep the continuity and continue to build upon our program for 2020.”

Andretti merged with Harding Steinbrenner Racing via a partnership that put Herta in a fifth entry for the team. The No. 88 Honda will join the Andretti stable under the Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport banner, and Harding principals Mike Harding and George Steinbrenner IV will join Michael Andretti as leadership partners of that car.

“I’m thrilled to be able to keep Colton in the Andretti family,” Andretti said. “We’ve watched him grow and develop and we are excited to see the next chapter as he continues his charge in becoming a strong competitive force in the IndyCar Series.”