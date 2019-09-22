Keston Hiura hits a two-run home run against the Pirates on Saturday in Milwaukee. | AP

Baseball / MLB

Brewers improve position in race

AP

MILWAUKEE – Brent Suter has turned out to be the wild card in the wild card chase for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rookies Keston Hiura and Trent Grisham each hit two-run homers and Suter was superb again in middle relief as the Brewers increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 Saturday night.

Suter (3-0) relieved to start the fifth and pitched two scoreless innings. The left-hander, who missed last season’s playoff run after Tommy John surgery, has allowed one earned run in 14⅓ innings in seven appearances since being activated Sept. 1.

“He’s been incredible,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The amount of pitches that it’s taking him to get through innings is shocking, really. You just don’t see it. He obviously works fast, he’s in the zone, the hitters are not comfortable. But he has essentially controlled middle of games for us.”

The Brewers lead Chicago by three games in the wild-card race after the Cubs lost to St. Louis. Milwaukee remained one game behind Washington for the top wild-card slot.

Suter gave up a home run in his first game back, a 4-3 loss to Houston, but he has not allowed a run since.

“Personally, it’s very fulfilling, I’ll be very honest,” said Suter, drafted in the 31st round out of Harvard in 2012. “Because, last year kind of missing out on it, just being on the bench the whole time, it was cool, but it wasn’t the same as being out there and contributing.”

Milwaukee has won seven of eight and extended its September record to 16-4, tops in the major leagues. The Brewers are 9-2 since losing reigning MVP Christian Yelich to a fractured kneecap.

Hiura staked the Brewers to a 2-1 lead in the first with his 18th home run, atoning for his error at second base in the top half that handed the Pirates a run.

Grisham, who drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth, put the Brewers up 10-1 in the seventh with his sixth homer.

Cardinals 9, Cubs 8

Reds 3, Mets 2

Braves 8, Giants 1

Nationals 10, Marlins 4 (10)

Diamondbacks 4, Padres 2

Rockies 4, Dodgers 2

Angels 8, Astros 4

Yankees 7, Blue Jays 2

White Sox 5, Tigers 3

Rays 5, Red Sox 4 (11)

Royals 12, Twins 5

Mariners 7, Orioles 6 (13)

Athletics 12, Rangers 3

Phillies 9, Indians 4

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The Giants celebrate their Central League pennant-clinching victory over the BayStars on Saturday night at Yokohama Stadium.
Giants capture first Central League pennant since 2014
Yomiuri Giants manager Tatsunori Hara wrapped an arm about Shinnosuke Abe, one of his longest-serving veterans, as they walked toward the left-field stands at Yokohama Stadium, where their fans ...
Center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after the Braves beat the Giants on Friday to clinch the NL East title in Atlanta.
Braves clinch NL East again
Freddie Freeman didn't care that his eyes kept tearing up from all the beer and champagne soakings. It seemed like every teammate stopped by to blast him, and he loved every minute of it...
Yomiuri Giants starter Shun Yamaguchi fires a pitch against Yokohama on Friday night. KYODO
Yamaguchi pitches Giants past BayStars
Shun Yamaguchi pitched into the seventh inning at his old stomping grounds as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Yokohama BayStars 9-4 to lower their magic number to clinch the Central League pennant t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Keston Hiura hits a two-run home run against the Pirates on Saturday in Milwaukee. | AP

, ,