Toshiro Miyazaki's sayonara single lifts BayStars to win over Swallows

Toshiro Miyazaki hit a sayonara single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Yokohama BayStars a 4-3 win over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the Central League on Wednesday.

Kazuki Kamizato singled off right-hander Kazuki Kondo, with Keita Sano and Tomo Otosaka on first and second, respectively, to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

With the count at 3-1, Miyazaki found the gap between second and third to bring home Otosaka as the winning run.

Swallows slugger Tetsuto Yamada had tied the game the previous inning, hitting a two-run shot deep to the opposite field off Kazuki Mishima for his 24th homer of the season.

BayStars closer Yasuaki Yamasaki (2-1) got the win after a 1-2-3 ninth, while Kondo (3-3) was tagged with the loss.

Haruhiro Hamaguchi gave the BayStars a six-inning start in which he struck out five, while allowing one run on three hits and three walks.

Yakult starter Masanori Ishikawa fanned six over six innings, while allowing three runs on five hits and a pair of walks.

Aoki put the visitors up 1-0 in the top of the fourth, tripling off Hamaguchi before scoring on a wild pitch by the BayStars starter.

Yokohama took the lead in the bottom of the inning when Yamato Maeda sent Ishikawa’s 1-0 tailing fastball for a triple to left field that scored Neftali Soto and Jose Lopez.

BayStars catcher Hiroki Minei extended the lead the following inning with his first homer of the season, a solo shot to the left field stands off Ishikawa.

Carp 3, Giants 2

Dragons 3, Tigers 2

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Fighters 4, Eagles 3

Lions 2, Hawks 0

Buffaloes 8, Marines 4