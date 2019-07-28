Japanese relay teams secure berths for Tokyo Olympics

Japan qualified for both the men’s and women’s 4×100-meter medley relay swimming event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by advancing to their respective finals at the world championships on Sunday.

Japan finished third overall in the men’s heats and eighth overall in the women’s heats. The top 12 teams from the prelims of a relay event at the worlds automatically qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The men’s team of Ryosuke Irie, Yasuhiro Koseki, Naoki Mizunuma and Katsumi Nakamura combined for a time of 3 minutes, 32.34 seconds to finish behind Russia and the United States in the morning preliminary round.

The women’s team, consisting of Natsumi Sakai, Reona Aoki, Hiroko Makino and Rika Omoto, finished in 3:59.87.

On Saturday, Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal in her final event of an illness-plagued world championships, rallying on the last lap to claim the 800-meter freestyle.

The American led the first seven laps before Simona Quadarella took over. The Italian led the next seven laps before it all came down to the final 50 meters.

Ledecky turned on the jets and completed the last lap in 29.19 seconds to Quadarella’s 30.76.

Ledecky won in 8 minutes, 13.58 seconds. Quadarella, who won the 1,500 free in Ledecky’s absence, took silver in 8:14.99.

Ariarne Titmus of Australia earned bronze in 8:15.70. Titmus stunned Ledecky to win the 400 free on the first night before the American got sick and withdrew from the 200 free preliminaries and 1,500 final.

Ledecky took silvers in the 400 free and 4×200 free relay.

Caeleb Dressel won both the 100 butterfly and 50 free to claim his fourth and fifth gold medals.

Two years ago in Budapest, Dressel equaled Michael Phelps’ record of seven medals at a single worlds.

Dressel completed a 50-100 free sweep by winning the 50 in 21.04 seconds, bettering the championship record of 21.08 set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the rubber suit era.

Bruno Fratus of Brazil and Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece tied for silver in 21.45.

Coming back just 34 minutes later, Dressel won the 100 fly in 49.66 a night after breaking Phelps’ world record in the semifinals.

On each of his trips to the podium, Dressel tied a bandanna belonging to a high school mentor who passed away onto the ribbon of his medal and stood with his right hand over his heart for the U.S. anthem.