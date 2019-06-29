Milwaukee Bucks star and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks during an event in Athens on Friday. | REUTERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo to play for Greece at FIBA World Cup

ATHENS - Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Greece at the FIBA World Cup in China, saying on Friday he can play any position.

The NBA MVP said he hasn’t “talked to the coach about which position I’ll be playing . . . the important thing is to play.”

“Whether I play the 1 (point guard) or the 5 (center), I don’t care,” Antetokounmpo added. “I’m a basketball player. I want to help the team any way I can.”

The World Cup will be held from Aug. 31-Sept. 15.

Antetokounmpo did not play for Greece at the 2017 EuroBasket. His absence led the Hellenic Basketball Federation, Greece’s national governing body, to publicly accuse his Milwaukee Bucks team of staging a knee injury.

Antetokounmpo is in Athens to present his Nike signature shoe, which will go on sale in August. He will also attend a 3×3 tournament he sponsors. The tournament will be played on three different Athens courts, with the finals on Saturday near his Athens home.

One of the courts has been decorated by a young Greek street artist with a giant image of a dunking Antetokounmpo and God touching him with his finger in the manner of Michelangelo’s ceiling mural in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel.

