Dominican police arrest 'mastermind' in David Ortiz shooting

Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced Friday that they have arrested the man behind the recent shooting of David Ortiz in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Police said Víctor Hugo Gómez was detained in the Caribbean country. No further details were immediately released.

Authorities had said last week that they believed Gómez was living in the U.S. and described him as a dangerous fugitive, adding that he was an associate of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel.

He is accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernández.