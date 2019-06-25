A train, dubbed "Scrum Iwate Fifteen" operated by Sanriku Railway Co., features 35 local PR mascot characters from within Iwate Prefecture. The train, which will help promote the Rugby World Cup, was unveiled to reporters at Kamaishi Station in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO

Rugby

Special edition train unveiled in Iwate Prefecture in run-up to Rugby World Cup

Kyodo

MORIOKA, IWATE PREF. - A special edition train designed for the upcoming Rugby World Cup was unveiled to reporters at Kamaishi Station in on Tuesday in the build-up to the tournament kicking off across Japan in September.

The train, operated by Sanriku Railway Co. and dubbed the “Scrum Iwate Fifteen,” features 35 local PR mascot characters from within Iwate Prefecture wearing the red and white stripes of Japan’s national rugby team, the Brave Blossoms. Kamaishi is one of the World Cup’s 12 host cities.

A tourist from Tochigi Prefecture to the south said that while she had only just learned of the train during her travels, she thinks it will “get people excited” for Asia’s first Rugby World Cup.

The head of World Cup promotion for the city of Kamaishi, Takashi Masaki, said he hopes the train “rouses even more excitement for the Rugby World Cup all over Iwate.”

Kamaishi, a city of approximately 33,000 residents, hopes to use the World Cup to showcase its recovery from the earthquake and tsunami disaster that devastated the city in 2011.

The newly built Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, which opened last August, will host two group-stage matches during the World Cup — Fiji vs. Uruguay on Sept. 25 and Namibia vs. Canada on Oct. 13.

As part of their World Cup warm-up, the Brave Blossoms will face Fiji in Kamaishi on July 27 in their first match of the Pacific Nations Cup.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Image Not Available
Israel Folau's GoFundMe appeal shut down
Online donation website GoFundMe has shut down the page of Wallabies fullback Israel Folau who sought to raise $3 million to meet the legal costs of his challenge to his sacking by Rugby Aus...
Brave Blossoms coach Jamie Joseph oversees a practice during a training camp in Miyazaki on June 10.
Japan ramps up Rugby World Cup prep
The Brave Blossoms began the second stage of their pre-Rugby World Cup camp on Monday in Miyazaki with head coach Jamie Joseph saying Japan is at the stage where it's respected, but perhaps not fea...
The Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett runs with the ball against the Bulls in the Super Rugby quarterfinals on Saturday in Wellington.
Hurricanes hold off Bulls in Super Rugby quarterfinal
Rookie winger Salesi Rayasi came off the bench to score two tries as the Hurricanes beat South Africa's Bulls 35-28 in a Super Rugby quarterfinal on Saturday, setting up an all-New Zealand semif...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The front view of the "Scrum Iwate Fifteen" train. | KYODO A train, dubbed "Scrum Iwate Fifteen" operated by Sanriku Railway Co., features 35 local PR mascot characters from within Iwate Prefecture. The train, which will help promote the Rugby World Cup, was unveiled to reporters at Kamaishi Station in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO

, , , , ,