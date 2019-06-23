Japan an unwelcome guest at Copa America

Both Copa America guests are still alive as the last round of group stage matches begins, a feature that doesn’t seem to please some of their South American opponents.

Japan and Qatar, who played in the Asian Cup final this year, are in third place in their respective groups. The top two in each group and the two best third-place finishers advance to the quarterfinals.

Japan arrived with an under-23 team that is being groomed for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Japan was thrashed by Chile 4-0 but earned a 2-2 draw against favorite Uruguay after leading twice during the match.

The young Japanese can eliminate Ecuador to advance on Monday and possibly face host Brazil in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Venezuela coach Rafael Dudamel is particularly upset with Japan’s decision to bring its Olympic team.

“I do not agree that a guest like Japan gives due importance to its participation by coming with players that are mostly under 23,” Dudamel said Saturday after Venezuela beat Bolivia 3-1 and qualified for the quarterfinals.

“I raise my voice and say Copa America needs to be only for South American teams,” he added. “We have not seen South American teams be invited to the African Cup of Nations, tournaments in Europe. We have to respect the hierarchy that we have historically built.”

If Argentina is prematurely eliminated, it will be because of the Qataris, who have little international experience and are preparing for the 2022 World Cup.

Asian champion Qatar has so far drawn with Paraguay 2-2 and lost to Colombia 1-0.

“We have come to compete, not to take pictures, even if we admire the players of the teams we are facing,” Qatar’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez said on Saturday. “Our main goal is to evaluate ourselves in a tournament of this caliber, so demanding.”

After winning the Asian Cup, Sanchez’s contract was extended until the end of the next World Cup. On Sunday, his team will have the chance to upset Lionel Messi.

“It would be beautiful to qualify no matter if it is against a monster like Argentina,” Sanchez said. “It will be a great step, even though we know they are also trying to advance to the next stage.”

The Qataris have already been invited to return to next year’s Copa America, which will be split between Colombia and Argentina. Australia will also be a guest side in 2020.

The list of Copa America guests in past editions includes Mexico, Costa Rica, United States, Jamaica, Honduras, Panama, Canada and Japan. Mexico had the best result among those, reaching the final in 1993 and in 2001.

Paraguay coach Eduardo Berizzo said he doesn’t like the idea of teams outside of the Americas playing the Copa America.

“Playing among all American teams, that is logic,” Berizzo said after drawing with Qatar. “We should think of a Copa America with Central and North Americas integrated. I never saw any European cup with South American teams. I strongly believe that Copa America needs to be played by American teams.”

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez said business was the main reason to invite teams to the Copa America.

“We are few countries in South America to organize a tournament with 10 teams, even more so with four phases like in a World Cup,” Tabarez said.

Brazil advances to quarters

The Copa America has finally started for host Brazil.

After two lackluster performances that drew jeers from the home fans and added pressure on coach Tite, Brazil got it going on Saturday in Sao Paulo with a 5-0 thrashing of Peru 5-0 to reach the quarterfinals.

Casemiro, Roberto Firmino and Everton scored in the first half, and Dani Alves and Willian in the second to keep the hosts on track for their first Copa title since 2007.

“The team played a great match,” Tite said. “We created the chances and this time we were precise in front of the goal. We were more efficient.”

The rout could have been bigger had forward Gabriel Jesus not missed a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Brazil finished first in Group A with seven points, two more than second-placed Venezuela, which also advanced after beating Bolivia 3-1 in Belo Horizonte.

Peru stayed with four points but can still advance as one of the two best third-place finishers in all three groups.