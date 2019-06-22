Basketball / NBA

Kings hire Joe Dumars as special adviser

AP

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - Hall of Famer Joe Dumars is back in the NBA, hired as a special adviser to Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac.

The Kings announced the hiring Friday of Dumars, the former president of basketball operations for the Pistons from 2000-14. He played his entire 14-year NBA career with Detroit.

Most recently, the 56-year-old Dumars had been the president of the basketball division for the sports agency Independent Sports & Entertainment. He said he is eager to be part of the Kings with Divac “at such an exciting time for the franchise.”

