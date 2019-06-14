Brazil police question Neymar over rape allegations

Brazilian soccer star Neymar spent about five hours at a police station to undergo questioning about rape allegations against him, one of the final steps in the investigation.

Prosecutor Flavia Merlini told journalists that the player “denies the accusations and responded (to questions) in a satisfactory way.”

The woman who has accused him of raping her at a Paris hotel last month already spoke with police in Sao Paulo, which is where she filed her complaint.

Neymar was accompanied by his lawyers to the meeting Thursday.