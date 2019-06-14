Brazilian police said on Thursday they had filed a defamation suit against the woman who has accused soccer star Neymar, seen on Wednesday, of rape after she insinuated the force was corrupt. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Brazil police question Neymar over rape allegations

AP

SAO PAULO - Brazilian soccer star Neymar spent about five hours at a police station to undergo questioning about rape allegations against him, one of the final steps in the investigation.

Prosecutor Flavia Merlini told journalists that the player “denies the accusations and responded (to questions) in a satisfactory way.”

The woman who has accused him of raping her at a Paris hotel last month already spoke with police in Sao Paulo, which is where she filed her complaint.

Neymar was accompanied by his lawyers to the meeting Thursday.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Australia's Caitlin Foord scores against Brazil in their Women's World Cup Group C match in Montpellier, France, on Thursday.
Australia stuns Brazil with rally
A Monica own goal completed a remarkable turnaround by Australia at the Women's World Cup on Thursday, as the Matildas came from two goals down to stun Brazil 3-2, while China beat South Africa ...
Takefusa Kubo, seen here during his national team debut against El Salvador on Tuesday, is reported to be leaving FC Tokyo to join Real Madrid.
FC Tokyo's Takefusa Kubo set to make Real Madrid move
Japan's ascendant star playmaker Takefusa Kubo is set to depart FC Tokyo for a move to Spanish giant Real Madrid, sources close to the matter said Friday. Just days after making his national tea...
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's club will begin its Premier League title defense away to West Ham and only plays one of the so-called "Big 6" teams in its first 11 games of the season.
Defending champion Manchester City receives kind start in Premier League
Defending champion Manchester City will begin its Premier League campaign at West Ham and only play one of the so-called "Big 6" teams in its first 11 games of the season. The Premier Le...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Brazilian police said on Thursday they had filed a defamation suit against the woman who has accused soccer star Neymar, seen on Wednesday, of rape after she insinuated the force was corrupt. | AFP-JIJI

,